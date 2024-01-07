Truck catches fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a truck fire in Lorton on Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived at a one-trailer fire in the 9600 block of Gunston Cove Rd. They were able to extinguish the fire and prevent exposure to a nearby building.

There were no reported injuries, the department said in a post on the X platform.

As of about 2:20 p.m., fire investigators were still on the scene.

