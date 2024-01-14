Truck catches on fire on Parkway West

Traffic was backed up on the Parkway West after a truck caught on fire on Sunday.

Channel 11 saw a black Ram pickup truck that was towing a large trailer on fire.

Smoke was pouring out of the vehicle’s hood and flames could be seen under its front.

The incident occurred on I-376 Westbound just after the Parkway Center Exit and before the Green Tree Exit.

State Police say the truck was the only vehicle damaged. It has been towed off the roadway.

Crews closed all lanes while they responded but PennDOT says the lanes have reopened.

CLEARED: Vehicle fire on I-376 eastbound between Exit 67 - PA 121/Green Tree and Exit: RUNAWAY TRUCK RAMP. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) January 14, 2024

It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

The road is being cleaned and re-salted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

