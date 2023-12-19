New truck center open for business in Wichita Falls

HOLT Truck Centers opened a new full-service facility in Wichita Falls, offering a range of services and employing local residents.

The company's truck centers sell new and used vehicles, offer rebuilds and parts for all makes and models of on-highway trucks, provide service for on-highway trucks, RVs and buses, and rent and lease International Truck products from tractors for 18-wheelers to box vans. It is located at 1811 Central E. Freeway.

"We understand the work our truck customers do every day and their need to have top-quality products, solutions and support to move our community forward," Brandon Acosta, vice president of HOLT Truck Centers, said in a media release. "This expansion helps ensure we can meet their needs where they are.”

HOLT Truck Centers recently opened a new location at 1811 Central E. Freeway in Wichita Falls. The company is an authorized International Trucks dealer and offers parts, service and leases.

The newly opened facility in Wichita Falls brings HOLT Truck Centers to a total of 15 locations in Texas and Oklahoma. The location here will have about 12 employees and six service bays across 12,000 square feet.

The operations manager, Derek Girouard, is a long-time Wichita Falls resident. He oversees the new location with help from Acosta and his team of technicians, parts specialists and customer service representatives.

"As a retiree of the United States Air Force, I was looking to join an organization with a solid foundation and a strong set of values. I have found that with Holt Truck Centers,” Girouard said in a media release.

He said he looks forward to being a key part of the community by helping ensure truck drivers' safety on the road and "providing legendary service."

HOLT Truck Centers is not only an authorized International and Idealease dealer, but the company is also an authorized dealer of IC Bus, Isuzu commercial trucks, Ottawa, XL Specialized, Crane Carrier, Load King and Hi-Vac specialty vehicles.

HOLT Group, a family-owned company, is headquartered in San Antonio, according to the media release. The family name has been associated with heavy equipment and Caterpillar for over 100 years.

The company is led today by direct descends of Benjamin Holt. He developed the first successful track-type tractor in 1904 and named it "Caterpillar."

