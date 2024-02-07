Truck crashes into New Mexico gas station causing fiery explosion: Watch dramatic video

A pick-up truck driver in New Mexico is captured on camera by another driver colliding into a gas station on Sunday after veering off of the highway.

Video shows dashcam footage of a car entering the Speedway gas station from the right entrance while on a phone call.

The grey pick-up truck can be seen entering the left entrance at a high speed and crashing into a gas pump before being stopped by a metal fence.

The driver of the car can be heard on the video yelling.

The video footage also shows the driver of the car going around to the other entrance, jumping out of the vehicle, and going to help the truck driver involved in the crash.

Driver involved in the collision has no idea what happened

The driver of the pick-up truck survived the accident and suffered a medical emergency, according to police.

According the San Juan Shieff's Office, when asked about the collision, the driver had no recollection.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 5:55 p.m. the San Juan County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision at the La Plata Speedway, located on New Mexico Highway 170. Multiple callers reported a grey truck traveling northbound veered off the roadway, crashing into the gas pumps before colliding with a metal fence. The accident did not result in any physical injuries, police said.

Police said witnesses on the scene described the driver as appearing disoriented after the accident. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed significant damage to the metal awning and a grey pickup truck.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in this incident.

The investigation revealed that the driver may have experienced a medical episode prior to the accident, police said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Truck driver crashes into gas station, collides into gas pump: Watch