Truck crashes, spills logs onto Anson County road

A rural road in Anson County was blocked Monday afternoon after a truck crashed and spilled logs on the roadway.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Ansonville Polkton Road, near Martin Road, according to a North Carolina traffic alert.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a truck getting loaded onto a wrecker. Logs could be seen on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The crash is expected to have the road blocked for several hours, according to the traffic alert.

