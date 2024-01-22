Truck dangling off 200-foot cliff slips each time driver eases up on brake, cops say

A dramatic rescue straight out of a movie played out on an icy Tennessee road when a pickup truck was found teetering over the edge of a 200-foot cliff.

It happened early Sunday, Jan. 21, in Middle Tennessee when the driver discovered to his horror that the brake pedal was the only thing keeping his truck stationary, the Maury County Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.

Another driver — who happened to work for the sheriff’s office — is credited with keeping the truck from going over the edge.

This truck was found teetering over the edge of a 200-foot cliff when it broke through a guard rail over the Duck River in Middle Tennessee.

“Detective Voss ... (came) upon the incident just after the elderly man ran off the road and was able to temporarily secure the vehicle with his own personal vehicle,” the fire department said.

“However, every time the occupant let off the brake the vehicle began to slide further down the hill.”

Photos show the pickup traveling an iced-over road near Williamsport when it slid through a guard rail before coming to a stop — half on the road and half off.

Temperatures fell to 1 degree the day of the accident, and stayed freezing through the day.

Details of how long the driver was stuck were not released, but multiple fire department units arrived and “secured the truck with chain to a large tree.”

A winch was then used to edge the pickup’s side door closer to the road, so the driver could ease out.

Once he was brought to safety, a wrecker worked to bring the truck back onto the road, officials said.

The identity of the driver was not released, and investigators did not report if he suffered injuries.

Williamsport is about 40 miles southwest of Nashville.

