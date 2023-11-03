Truck dispute could have led to deadly shooting in south Phoenix; woman held on $1M bond

A woman was arrested in south Phoenix on Tuesday after police say she shot and killed one of her neighbors over a truck dispute, according to court documents.

Just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area near 16th Street and Broadway Road for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 55-year-old Martin Tapia lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Tapia was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

After having heard a gunshot, witnesses who spoke to police said they saw 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez running away from the area with a gun in her hand, court documents state.

One witness told detectives that Lopez had come by their home moments before the shooting took place asking if she could borrow their truck — the same request she had made at least twice that same day, court documents state.

Lopez left upset when the witness refused, they told investigators. About a minute later, they heard a gunshot.

When the witness looked out of the window, they saw Tapia falling to the ground as Lopez ran west.

The incident was corroborated by other witness testimonies, stating they heard the gunshot only to see Tapia falling to the ground while Lopez was running away.

Another witness, who was outside at the time of the shooting, told detectives that the conversation between Tapia and Lopez did not seem like an argument, but after hearing the gunshot, Lopez looked at the witness and "put her index finger to her lips," motioning them not to say anything, court documents say.

Officers arrested Lopez and took her to Phoenix Police Headquarters, where she refused to make a statement, according to court documents.

Lopez was booked on a $1 million bond and faces one count of second-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Records: Woman shot, killed man in south Phoenix after truck dispute