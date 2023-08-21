Truck driver accused of sexually exploiting kids, feds say. More victims are possible

Investigators are searching for potential victims of a Georgia man accused of sexually exploiting children, federal prosecutors announced on Aug. 21.

Todd Eric Sisk, 48, of Baxley, a city about 95 miles southwest of Savannah, is charged with attempted production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to an indictment filed July 11.

Sisk works as a truck driver and regularly drives to Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, according to prosecutors. They said he also occasionally travels on routes to Alabama and Tennessee.

Officials believe there may be more victims who have had contact with Sisk, according to an Aug. 21 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, which includes a photo of him.

Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations are looking for these potential victims and any information they may have about Sisk, prosecutors said.

Sisk has “previously lived and traveled” in Florida, Ohio and other states, as well as other locations in Georgia, according to prosecutors.

McClatchy News contacted attorney Scott G. Reddock, who represents Sisk, for comment on Aug. 21 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Sisk becomes a suspect

The charges against Sisk stem from a November 2021 Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigation in north Florida related to “suspicious online activity,” prosecutors said.

HSI investigators in Savannah were notified about Sisk after he became a suspect in the sheriff’s office’s investigation, according to prosecutors.

A search of Sisk’s cellphone revealed what appeared to be child sex abuse material — resulting in his indictment on the federal charges in July, prosecutors said.

Sisk tried producing child pornography from Aug. 22, 2021, to May 3, 2022, and distributed child pornography from April 25, 2022 until May 3, 2022, according to the indictment.

Since at least Nov. 21, Sisk possessed child pornography involving a victim under age 12, the indictment says.

From Jan. 21, 2022, through May 1, 2022, Sisk sent “obscene material” to a victim younger than 16 over Twitter, now rebranded as X, according to the indictment.

Anyone with relevant information regarding Sisk should call the HSI Tip Line at 866-347-2423, prosecutors said.

