Truck driver arrested after multiple people injured, one killed in Loop 820 crash in Hurst

A person who was riding a motorcycle died after a crash involving a truck Monday afternoon in Hurst, and the truck driver was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of northbound Loop 820 in Hurst.

“Upon arrival, officers found multiple people injured. Unfortunately, one of the motorcycle riders died at the scene,” Assistant Police Chief Billy Keadle said in a news release. “The police investigation resulted in the arrest of the truck driver for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.”

The victim who was killed has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

The Hurst Police Department also has not released the identity of the truck driver who was arrested, and the release did not say what type of truck was involved in the crash.