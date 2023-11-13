Truck driver arrested for OWI after fatally striking tow truck driver on I-80 in Urbandale

A semi-truck driver was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a tow truck driver responding to a crash on Interstate 80 in Urbandale on Sunday night.

Dmytro Prysich, 54, has been charged with vehicular homicide-operating while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to change lanes while approaching emergency stationary vehicles, according to court documents.

An Urbandale police officer was aiding in a crash on I-80 westbound near mile marker 130, east of 86th Street, around 10 p.m. The officer's car was parked on the outside shoulder lane with the emergency lights on, according to the criminal complaint.

Prysich was driving a semi truck and allegedly did not move over or slow down, hitting a tow truck driver as he was getting out of the vehicle. Joshua James Villa, 45, of Adel died from his injuries, an Iowa State Patrol crash report said.

The criminal complaint alleges Prysich continued to drive until he was pulled over by Clive police, telling officers he thought he hit a bird. Officers smelled alcohol on Prysich's breath and alleged he had trouble keeping his balance. His blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08, the complaint said.

Prysich was being held in the Polk County Jail as of Monday morning.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Truck driver arrested after killing tow truck driver on Interstate 80