Truck driver arrested after pursuit, big-rig fire

Nov. 4—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after a pursuit in a truck that was reported stolen Thursday,

Around 12:28 p.m., deputies from the Frazier Park Substation attempted to conduct a welfare check on Kris Souza in the 15800 block of Edgewood Way and learned that he had left the area in a white Volvo big rig.

After learning the truck had been reported stolen out of Nevada and that Souza had outstanding warrants for his arrest for arson and burglary charges, deputies located Souza and the truck on Frazier Mountain Park Road, east of the Flying J Travel Center.

Souza failed to yield to deputies who tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lebec Road, instead entering the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. Deputies pursued Souza to the county line, at which point the California Highway Patrol took over, at speeds around 10 mph.

As the pursuit approached Templin Highway, CHP officers deployed a spike strip on the semi. After a short distance the truck caught fire, at which point Souza stopped the vehicle and surrendered.

Souza, who was not injured during the incident, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading an officer, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and for previous warrants.