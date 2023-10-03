Truck driver who caused crash that killed Fairborn man, daughters sentenced to jail

The truck driver involved in a crash that killed a Fairborn man and his two daughters has been sentenced.

Raymond Clifford of Orange City, Florida, pleaded No contest on three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide, according to online records filed in Cambridge Municipal Court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Truck driver involved in crash killing Fairborn man, daughters facing charges; Warrant issued

He was sentenced to serve 180 days in Jail for all three charges, which will be served concurrently, meaning he will serve them at the same time, according to court records.

Clifford also received a suspended credit of 23 days, which lowered his sentence to 157 days in jail.