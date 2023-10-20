Truck driver charged in Tuesday road-rage shooting on I-55, police say

A 39-year-old semi-truck driver is facing gun charges after a Tuesday road rage incident on Interstate 55 where shots were fired, Illinois state police said.

Shortly before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to shots fired on northbound I-55 near 1st Avenue. An investigation revealed a victim’s vehicle was shot by the driver of a semi-truck during a road rage incident, police said.

The driver of the semi remained on the scene, and was identified as Jose Gonzalez of Chicago. Gonzalez was later charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to an Illinois state police release.

Thursday, Gonzalez appeared at a detention hearing where he was ordered released, the release said.