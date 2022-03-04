Truck driver convicted of running over Oconto Falls man in 2020, leaving scene

OCONTO – A Minnesota truck driver is scheduled to be sentenced May 6 for running over a pedestrian in Oconto Falls and leaving the badly injured man at the scene in 2020.

Kevin L. Ruhnke, 66, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of hit and run involving great bodily harm and guilty to resisting/obstructing an officer.

The charges carry maximum sentences of 15 years in prison and nine months of jail, respectively.

Three other charges — second-degree recklessly injury and two counts of criminal damage to property — will be considered by Judge Jay Conley at sentencing though dismissed.

The crash occurred about 4:50 a.m. July 30, 2020 at the intersection of Wisconsin 22 (Chestnut Street) and Columbia Street, next to Memorial Field.

A passing motorist came upon a 55-year-old Oconto Falls man just after the collision occurred and called police.

The man was seriously injured and transferred from a Green Bay hospital to Milwaukee. His injuries included multiple skull fractures and significant traumatic brain injury, as well as broken ribs, clavicle and pelvis, according to Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe.

Ruhnke’s truck went into the ditch on U.S. 141 and Chicken Shack Road, about five miles away, around 5 a.m. He was found unconscious in the cab and was transported for treatment at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

Ruhnke, while being treated at the hospital, told an Oconto Falls Police officer that he didn’t remember hitting a pedestrian or a street sign.

The officer noted that Ruhnke, who seemed confused, said he had slept at the Dirt City track in Lena overnight, but also “he made a statement that he thought he fell asleep,” Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen said at Ruhnke’s preliminary hearing in December 2020.

However, Ruhnke — who had been hired to haul equipment or vehicles from the Dirt City track at Lena — was seen on video driving out of the area and not returning until the early morning hours, Olsen added.

A store surveillance video showed the victim getting coffee at the Fastop convenience store and walking south, with the semi-truck going by a few moments later, Olsen said.

Based on the surveillance video, cellular information and the timing of the crash, the chief said, “My opinion is that Mr. Ruhnke was the driver of the semi that struck (the victim).”

Ruhnke, who is from the Duluth suburb of Hermantown, was allowed by Conley to remain free on a $10,000 signature bond until the sentencing.

