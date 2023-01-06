Truck driver dies in fall at Warren steel facility

A 61-year-old truck driver is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall outside a Warren steel facility, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Super Steel Treating Co. on the 6220 block of Rinke Avenue in Warren, said Warren Police Department commissioner Bill Dwyer, adding that the incident appeared to be a slip-and-fall. . The individual was not an employee of the company, he said.

"It's a tragedy and there's not much I can say. It's under investigation but it appears that there's not anything criminal," said Dwyer.

No further information regarding the victim's identity was released.

Macomb County Public Alerts Twitter page also said in a tweet that the individual fell and became trapped between the truck and trailer.

Warren Police are investigating a fatal incident at Super Steel Treating Company on Mound Road. A trucker, not employed with the steel company, had fallen and became trapped between a trailer and a truck, and suffered fatal injuries. No further information at this time. — Macomb County Public Alerts (@macombcountypa) January 5, 2023

Dwyer said the incident is under investigation.

