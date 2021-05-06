Truck driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wounds following traffic stop in Miracle Mile parking lot

May 6—A truck driver died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds Wednesday after being stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol Commercial Vehicle unit for a vehicle inspection earlier that morning, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced.

Three troopers assigned to the commercial vehicle unit stopped the truck around 6:45 a.m. while it was northbound on U.S. Highway 52. The driver was directed to the parking lot of the Miracle Mile shopping center for the inspection.

The troopers attempted to detain the driver for failing to produce identification around 8:30 a.m., the news release from the DPS states.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the driver took out a gun and fired two rounds, both of which were self-inflicted shots to the head," the release states.

The driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver's name will be released by the medical examiner, according to a DPS spokesman.

None of the troopers are said to have fired their weapons during the incident. The troopers were uninjured. All three were placed on paid administrative leave. Troopers do not wear body cameras, but do have squad cameras. The shooting remains under investigation by the BCA and the Rochester Police Department.

By 10 a.m. Wednesday, eight State Patrol vehicles and at least three Rochester police squad cars were in the shopping center's parking lot, surrounding the truck, which had a flat bed carrying a small load of pallets. What appeared to be personal items were seen outside the truck. The red cab of the truck appeared to be from a rental company. A small white sticker on it indicated the truck was from a company out of Onalaska, Wis.

While a large portion of the mall's parking lot was blocked for hours, access to businesses remained open.