Truck driver ejected, critically injured in crash with semi in Kansas City, Kansas

The driver of a utility truck was critically injured Friday morning in a collision with a semi truck along northbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 7 a.m. along I-435 near the Kansas 5 highway/Walcott Drive Exit, said Battalion Chief Scott Schaunaman, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The driver of the utility truck was ejected during the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Because of the crash, there was a small fire in the utility truck, which firefighters quickly extinguished, Schaunaman said. Hazmat crews were able to plug a diesel fuel leak on the semi.

The crash briefly closed down the northbound lanes of the highway in that area but the left lane was reopened to allow traffic to pass by the wreck. Crews remained at the scene throughout the morning investigating the crash and removing debris. The highway reopened to all lanes early in the afternoon.