Truck driver in "Fallen 7" crash heads to trial this summer

Jan. 12—The trial of the truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists in Randolph in 2019 is now expected to be held this summer.

Last November, a Coos County Superior Court judge had granted a defense motion to postpone the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy after his lawyers raised concerns about a defense expert who was supposed to testify in the case.

At a hearing Wednesday, Zhukovskyy's attorneys told the court they have identified additional expert witnesses and expect to be prepared for trial in the July-August term, according to court documents.

Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., is charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide involving drugs or alcohol, and reckless manslaughter, as well as two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Seven members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organization for Marines and Navy corpsmen, died on June 21, 2019, when their motorcycles collided with a truck pulling a trailer on Route 2 in Randolph. Club members had traveled to the White Mountains for an annual gathering.

The crash scene "looked like a bomb had gone off," a Randolph firefighter and part-time police officer said at the time.

Last September, the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously rejected an appeal by defense lawyers to have a judge release Zhukovskyy on bail before his trial.

The deaths of the "Fallen 7" led to an outpouring of support and tributes. A memorial to the victims was erected on Route 2, featuring five motorcycles with metal wings for each rider who died.