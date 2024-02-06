Truck driver in fatal I-80 crash near New Lenox sentenced to 180 days in jail

A truck driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run car accident on Interstate 80 near New Lenox in 2018 was sentenced to 180 days in jail last week.

Carrifthian Lester, 38, of Calumet City, was charged with failure to report the accident and for failure to stop after causing an accident that led to injury or death, according to Will County court records.

Lester pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident, and the charge for failure to stop after causing an accident was dismissed, said Will County state’s attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to court records, and began his sentence Thursday.

Cheney said Lester will likely serve another 90 days in jail because he should receive day-for-day credit.

Illinois State Police officers responded at 4 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018, to a two-vehicle crash on I-80 near New Lenox, according to a news release.

A truck, driven by Lester, was traveling east on I-80 in the third lane, and a 2011 Kia Soul was traveling in the same direction in the second lane, according to the release.

The truck side-swiped the Kia, which caused the Kia to spin out, the release states, though it was unclear what caused the truck to side-swipe the Kia.

The Kia stopped in the center of I-80 and was involved in a secondary crash, which led to the driver’s death, according to the release.

Aaron M. Scofield, 31, of Chicago, was the driver of the Kia, police said.

Lester did not stay on scene or provide information at the time of the first crash, police said.

Neither the defense attorneys or state’s attorneys involved in the case returned calls regarding the guilty plea or sentence.

