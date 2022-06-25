Truck driver fatally stabbed at gas station off I-5 in Fresno County. A suspect was detained

A truck driver was found fatally stabbed Saturday at a remote gas station off Interstate 5, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigating it as a homicide after detaining a possible suspect.

Deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the EZ Trip Travel Center at 44779 Lassen Ave.

Avenal Police, California Highway Patrol and Kings County Sheriff’s officers and deputies arrived at the scene near the city of Avenal and the Fresno-Kings county border and found a man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said another man, determined to be the suspect, was at the gas station and was detained by officers.

“If charges are established, he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail,” the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office stated in an afternoon news release.

The person who was killed was described as a truck driver who apparently had given the other man a ride. Detectives have not determined where the two met nor what led up to the stabbing.

Although the Sheriff’s Office said it was considered a “random attack,” detectives are looking into the possibility that the suspect recently committed carjackings in Oakland and Bakersfield before going to Fresno County.

The name of the victim and suspect will be released later, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact sheriff’s Det. Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.