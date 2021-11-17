Truck driver flees police stop on Pa. Turnpike, crashes in Ohio

Nov. 17—The driver of a tractor-trailer reported driving erratically on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and accused of fleeing from a traffic stop was apprehended after crashing in Ohio Monday, according to state police.

State police charged Ricardo Andres Kostyk, 30, of Clearwater, Fla., with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and several summary traffic offenses.

According to state police, the incident happened around noon on Monday on the westbound turnpike in New Beaver, Lawrence County.

State police said there were numerous calls about the tractor-trailer being operated in an erratic manner as it was heading west on the turnpike. Callers said it was weaving, having difficulty maintaining is travel lane and appeared to be all over the road.

The truck was spotted near milepost 11, where it was reported to have possibly sideswiped a vehicle. A witness was following it.

A state police trooper near the New Castle interchange found and got behind the truck near milepost eight in New Beaver. State police said Kostyk stopped on the shoulder, and a witness also pulled over.

State police said the witness told a trooper that every time someone tried to get around the truck, Kostyk would swerve toward them. When a vehicle went onto the left shoulder to get away, Kostyk sideswiped its passenger side.

The witness said he saw Kostyk swerve into an Express EZ Pass lane, almost hitting a concrete barrier.

State police said Kostyk started to pull away from the traffic stop. The trooper said he pulled his vehicle beside the tractor-trailer while it was still on the shoulder, activated his siren and pulled close to the truck to get the driver's attention and stop.

State police said Kostyk traveled along the right shoulder for about a mile, at 55 to 60 mph, before pulling onto the road and continuing to flee toward the state border, reaching a speed of 70 to 75 mph.

A trooper said he got all of the information about the vehicle Kostyk was driving, and got a good look at him. The trooper said he saw Kostyk holding a phone against the driver window as if he was recording him.

Story continues

The trooper was told to end his pursuit at the state line, and Kostyk continued into Ohio, where highway patrol had been notified of the chase.

Ohio Highway Patrol reported that Kostyk crashed into a ditch around milepost 225, and Kostyk was taken into custody.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .