Truck driver indicted by feds

May 18—A truck driver accused of sexually abusing two girls from from northeastern Kentucky has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

In an indictment filed May 13, Jimmy Deleon, 55, of Winter Park, Florida, was charged with two counts of obtaining the custody of a minor in order to create a visual depiction of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct while traveling across state lines, one count of traveling across state lines to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and one count of transporting a minor across interstate lines to engage in sexual conduct.

Deleon faces up to life in prison on the count of transporting a minor across state lines and up to 30 years in prison on each of the rest of his charges.

According to court records, Deleon knew the two girls for several years and took them across the country on his routes. Court records show he abused them in states across the South and the West.

Deleon is set for arraignment on his charges on June 24.

