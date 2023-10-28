Truck driver indicted on murder charges in connection with woman's death

Oct. 27—A New Jersey truck driver was indicted Friday on murder charges in Frederick County, accused of killing his girlfriend, whose body was found in the vehicle he was driving, authorities said.

Matthew Sidney Watley, 46, of Sicklerville, N.J., has been charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said Candice Thompson, 46, also of Sicklerville, was found dead in the cab of Watley's truck at the Costco Distribution Center parking lot in Monrovia on Sept. 24.

She had multiple stab wounds on her back and was pronounced dead at the scene, the state's attorney's office said in a press release on Friday.

The cause of death was identified as "blunt and sharp force trauma," the press release said.

The state's attorney's office said Thompson and Watley "were in a dating relationship" and "had a history of domestic violence" in New Jersey.

Watley was driving for a New Jersey company called PAA Trucking.

PAA Trucking owner Parminder Singh told The Frederick News-Post last month that Watley was supposed to have been delivering a load in Jessup, Md., and it wasn't clear why his truck was in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the distribution center at 5236 Intercoastal Drive at about 1:31 a.m. on Sept. 24. The report was that Costco security was with a man yelling and screaming at his truck, destroying the interior. The man had cut himself after punching the windshield.

The sheriff's office said deputies found that the trailer was disengaged from the cab of the truck and had been dragged several feet.

Watley was operating the vehicle, refused commands to shut off the engine, and drove toward a gate house, authorities said. Deputies used stop sticks and wheel chocks to try to get the vehicle to stop.

Deputies deflated the tires. When Watley got out of the vehicle deputies arrested him, according to the state's attorney's office. He had what appeared to have blood on his shirt, hands and face, the press release said.

Watley was initially taken to Frederick Health Hospital for medical and mental health treatment, the state's attorney's office said.