Truck driver killed near Deming after road closed for power line maintenance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A truck driver was killed after he rear-ended another truck on Friday, Jan. 26 west of Deming, New Mexico, when Interstate 10 was temporarily shut down for power line maintenance, New Mexico State Police said.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Friday west of Deming, New Mexico State Police said.

Emergency power line repair closes I-10 in Deming area

NMSP was assisting an electric company with shutting Interstate 10 down, while the company could perform power line maintenance. New Mexico Department of Transportation was also on scene and had assisted with the road closure by placing signs telling drivers to reduce their speed.

The initial investigation shows a 2021 Volvo commercial truck driven by Chunnan Huang, age 58 of Buena Park, California, was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Volvo truck failed to reduce its speed and rear-ended another commercial truck that was stopped. Huang was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The 32-year-old male driver of the truck that was rear-ended was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash, New Mexico State Police said.

This crash continues to be investigated by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

