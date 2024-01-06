Truck driver killed in wreck near Iowa Park

A Houston truck driver was killed Friday when his rig rolled on U.S. 287 about seven miles north of Iowa Park.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver as Fernando Gutierrez, 58.

A preliminary investigation revealed Gutierrez' truck swerved out of its lane. Gutierrez overcorrected, crossed both northbound lanes and rolled into the center median.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

