Truck driver pleads guilty to all counts in crash that killed CMPD officer

The tractor-trailer driver who was charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin pleaded guilty to all of his charges Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Grand jury indicts truck driver for crash that killed CMPD officer

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was in court as Daniel Morgan agreed to plead to the following counts:

Involuntary manslaughter

Failure to move over

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Reckless driving

Fictitious tags

The judge consolidated all the charges to involuntary manslaughter, which carries a sentence of 16 to 29 months.

Court documents show Morgan was speeding on Interstate 85 near W.T. Harris Boulevard on the morning of Dec. 22, 2021. Police had blocked off part of I-85 for troopers to investigate a crash from the night before. Investigators said Morgan didn’t slow down or move over, and his tractor-trailer collided with another before crashing into Goodwin and three other CMPD officers.

Happening now: The man charged in the death of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin, Daniel Morgan, has pleaded guilty to all counts. pic.twitter.com/E46nFtcS4v — Hannah Goetz (@HannahGoetztv) January 12, 2023

The impact killed Goodwin, a mother of three who had recently returned to the job from maternity leave. She was an officer at CMPD’s University Division and was married to a Charlotte Fire firefighter.

Court documents said Morgan tried to walk away from the scene and remove a tracking device from the truck to hinder the investigation. He’s also accused of placing a fake tag on the trailer.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Procession held on 1-year mark of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s death)