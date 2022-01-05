Truck driver repairing vehicle on Hillsborough road shoots and kills man who robbed him

SEFFNER — A truck driver shot and killed a man Tuesday night after the man tried to rob him, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 92 and County Road 579 for a robbery and shooting. The caller, a truck driver, had been repairing his broken-down vehicle when he was approached by a man demanding valuable items, according to deputies.

The driver handed him several unspecified things and the man walked away. However, minutes later, the man walked back to the driver and demanded his cell phone.

The driver, who deputies say was in fear of his life, armed himself with a gun and shot the man. The man died at the scene.

Deputies believe the incident is a case self-defense, however an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

