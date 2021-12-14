Truck driver sentenced to 110 years behind bars for 2019 crash the killed four in Colorado

The driver of an 18-wheel truck that ripped down a Colorado highway at 85 mph, fatally striking four people along the way, has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars.

Jefferson County Judge A. Bruce Jones on Monday ordered Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to spend 110 years in prison for the 2019 crash, but noted it would not be the punishment he would have selected if he had more of a choice in the matter, CBS Denver reported.

“I accept and respect what the defendant has said about his lack of intent to hurt people, but he made a series of terrible decisions, reckless decisions,” the judge said. “If I had the discretion it would not be my sentence.”

Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semitruck carrying lumber down I-70 in Lakewood during rush hour traffic when he said he lost control of his brakes on April 25, 2019. Prosecutors said he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of 85mph, hitting more than two dozen vehicles — including four other semitrucks — before finally coming to a stop.

The 26-year-old trucker told investigators in wake of the crash he was unable to stop when he encountered traffic caused by another crash on I-70 that day, and instead drove onto the shoulder before crashing into vehicles along the Colorado Mills Parkway overpass. During his trial, prosecutors honed in specifically on the the fact that Aguilera-Mederos did not take a runaway truck ramp after his brakes went out.

He was convicted in October of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, reckless driving and careless driving. He was also convicted on multiple counts of careless driving, reckless driving, and vehicular assault, though the jury found he was not guilty on several counts of attempted first-degree assault.

Jones on Monday said his hands were tied by sentencing laws and that he handed Aguilera-Mederos the minimum prison sentence for each count, all of which must be served concurrently.

“It hurts, I ask god too many times why them and not me?” Aguilera-Mederos said during a tearful statement before the court. “Why did I survive that accident?”