Truck driver shoots another after tractor-trailers collide on interstate, TN cops say

A commercial truck driver fatally shot another during a confrontation after their two tractor-trailers “came into contact” with one another on the interstate, according to Tennessee police.

The tractor-trailers, which were both heading northbound on May 20 on Interstate 81 in Kingsport, collided for reasons that are still unclear, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Kingsport is about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville.

The drivers pulled their semis to the side of the highway and confronted one another, according to police.

The situation “escalated,” and one driver, whose identity police are withholding, fatally shot the other driver, 42-year-old Alex Erik Miller, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, and the suspected shooter is cooperating, police say.

