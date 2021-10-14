Truck driver shortage fuels supply chain gridlock

Autoblog

Ford dealers confirmed this week that order banks will open soon for the 2022 Bronco, prompting both excitement over new features and renewed consternation from customers who have yet to take delivery of their 2021 models. On that level, it appears the company has come through, but as holders of reservations for 2021 models will gladly tell you, ordering one is no guarantee you'll get a car any time soon. Many customers who placed orders in July 2020 are still awaiting a slot at their local dealers.