Truck driver shortage impacts deliveries nationwide
The nationwide delivery delay is in part due to the lack of delivery drivers, which is slated to increase through the year 2023. Chris Tye has more from Chicago.
The nationwide delivery delay is in part due to the lack of delivery drivers, which is slated to increase through the year 2023. Chris Tye has more from Chicago.
This is a race we've been waiting to see!
The classic car was in the process of being sold to a new owner.
As we learned at the Toyota Tundra launch, it's not just the tires. The driveshafts are a big problem—literally.
Foxconn will announce details about an upcoming electric bus, sedan, and SUV during an event Monday.
The 2022 Bronco Everglades is official, with a winch and a snorkel to boot. The Everglades package was one of the Easter eggs discovered in Ford's ordering system in September. The system showed it bearing a 922A order code and applicable to the four-door Bronco models only.
Barron's drove a Rivian R1T a week after riding in an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. Both are impressive vehicles.
Miami-Dade police searched for hours for a man who was catapulted over the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.
A United Airlines passenger was removed from a flight after making threats to customers and staff when asked to turn off his cell phone.
If you want a pickup bed and more than 14 inches of suspension travel, the Yamaha Wolverine is the $21,000 answer.
The train operates daily between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City.
Authorities say the victim, who was driving, hit the shooter's car just moments before the teenage gunman reportedly opened fire.
Some large car dealerships are doing just fine without hiring back all the employees they let go in 2020, executives told The Wall Street Journal.
With the Lucid Air finally trundling down the production line, Lucid is opening up about what the Air will be able to do. DreamDrive is the name of the nascent automaker’s driver assistance tech platform, delivering the batch convenience features expected of any luxury EV. Up to 32 sensors enable DreamDrive's abilities: 14 visible-light cameras; four surround-view cameras; one long-range radar unit; four short-range radar units; a solid-state, ultra-wide-view lidar unit; and ultrasonic sensors forming a perimeter.
Compared to gas stations, finding an electric vehicle charging station is a sadistic scavenger hunt. Here's how to fix that.
Reagan National Airport shut down 2 of its 3 runways after an American Airlines plane, operated by Republic Airways, blew its tires upon landing.
WS/FCS school bus drivers say they plan to go on strike next Friday
The company is committing strongly to electrification, right when the market appears to be changing over to EVs.
Investors interested in electric vehicles have more choices today than ever before. Here are three good ones.
Police arrested the 27-year-old driver.
The 23-year-old officer who died was the son of a former police chief in the Triangle.