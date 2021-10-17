Truck driver shortage impacts deliveries nationwide

Autoblog

With the Lucid Air finally trundling down the production line, Lucid is opening up about what the Air will be able to do. DreamDrive is the name of the nascent automaker’s driver assistance tech platform, delivering the batch convenience features expected of any luxury EV. Up to 32 sensors enable DreamDrive's abilities: 14 visible-light cameras; four surround-view cameras; one long-range radar unit; four short-range radar units; a solid-state, ultra-wide-view lidar unit; and ultrasonic sensors forming a perimeter.