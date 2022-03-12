Truck driver shot in Petersburg Friday is in 'stable but critical' condition: Police

This Google Maps image shows the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard in Petersburg where Friday night's shooting took place.

PETERSBURG — Police said Saturday that the truck driver shot multiple times Friday night on South Boulevard remains in stable but critical condition at an area hospital.

The motive behind the shooting at the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard has not been disclosed, and Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said in a text to The Progress-Index that the department is not expected to release any more details about it "at this time." Witnesses took to social media late Friday claiming to hear as many as 20 shots fired in the area prior to police and emergency personnel responding.

The victim was driving a truck at the time of the shooting. He was taken via MedFlight to a Richmond hospital for treatment of what police said at the time were life-threatening injuries.

His name has not been released, but Chambliss said he is from Petersburg.

The area where the shooting took place is a residential neighborhood near two houses of worship and Walnut Hill Elementary School.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story.

