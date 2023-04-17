Truck driver threatens to shoot ATV rider’s dog and rams the ATV off road, NH cops say

A truck driver harassed an ATV rider and rammed him off a New Hampshire road, police said.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, began chasing a man on an ATV while driving on a lakeside road in Barnstead on April 14, according to a news release from the Barnstead Police Department.

He then crashed into the ATV and pushed it off the road, causing the rider to sustain a minor injury, police said.

He “allegedly pointed a handgun in the victim’s face threatening to shoot him and his dog,” police said.

When police arrived at the scene, the truck driver fled into a wooded area, but was apprehended.

It was discovered that he had an ankle monitor on and was on probation, police said. He had reportedly shot at women in a car last year.

He was arrested and will appear before the Belknap County Superior Court, police said.

A representative for the Barnstead Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Barnstead is about 20 miles northeast of Concord.

Missing men’s bodies found in storage unit, and one was dismembered, MA officials say

Airborne SUV crashes ‘nose first’ into home’s living room, North Carolina crews say

2 missing college students went swimming in lake and didn’t resurface, IN officials say