Truck drivers stranded by brutal cold and snow in the Northwest
Drivers told AccuWeather's Bill Wadell they're worried about the effect interstate shutdowns due to snow could have on already struggling supply chains across the country.
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is
Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.
“My whole life has been changed.”
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Wyoming on Oct. 12, where he, along with many other drivers, found himself stuck due to October snow.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Since October 8, two drone companies have been cooperating with local authorities to help locate and feed animals trapped as the stream of lava advances from the volcano in Cumbre Vieja.Lava from the eruption that began on Sept. 19 has laid waste to nearly 600 hectares in total, authorities said.Torrents of molten rock have destroyed over 1,100 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.About 6,700 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
The aurora borealis show was visible farther south than usual, thanks to a moderate strength geomagnetic storm caused by the sun.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it's President Joe Biden who's seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.
Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.
Saturday, wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, sawed off its antlers and removed the tire that had been around its neck for half of its life.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec
Multiple tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and Kansas late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A dust storm swept through Lancaster Monday and prompted road closures as visibility was reduced to nearly nothing.