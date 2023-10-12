A truck drove around Harvard displaying names and photos of students reported to be involved with the letter that blamed Israel for Hamas' attacks

More than 30 Harvard student groups signed a letter condemning Israel for the Hamas attacks.

On Wednesday, a truck drove through Harvard naming and shaming students it claimed was connected to the letter.

Faculty, students, and people online have been critical of the truck's tactics.

On Sunday, several Harvard student groups released a controversial letter letter blaming Israel for the brutal Hamas attacks over the weekend. In the days since the letter's release, backlash against the student groups has escalated — and now includes a truck that drove around the Harvard campus displaying students' names and faces, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The truck was spotted driving through campus on Wednesday. It featured a digital billboard display showing faces of students with the title, "Harvard's leading antisemites," along with their names in giant block letters.

It was not immediately clear how long the truck drove through campus. Insider was not able to verify that all names and images displayed on the truck were involved in the letter blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks.

The university released a statement on Wednesday saying it had been in contact with students and organizations to provide support, but did not directly mention the truck. Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

The president of conservative watchdog Accuracy in Media has claimed responsibility for the stunt, writing on X that his team was "removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but are also adding new names every hour."

Accuracy in Media used the truck to advertise a link to its website and a petition calling for Harvard to expel the students whose organizations co-signed the letter blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks. Its website also displayed the full names of students said to be associated with the groups who co-signed the controversial letter.

The organization did not make clear how it sourced the list of students said to be involved with the letter. Accuracy in Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

The truck has drawn significant backlash. One user on X wrote, "This is so grotesque and depraved." Another added that the truck meant "intimidation & harassment of appalling proportions."

In a post on X on Wednesday, Jason Furman, a Harvard Kennedy School professor, condemned the letter but criticized the doxxing of students. Furman also shared a redacted photo of the truck online.

"Publishing lists of students and personal information under the headings 'terrorist,' 'genocidal murderer' and 'anti semite' is just wrong in any circumstance, especially when many of the people named have nothing to do with the statement," wrote Furman.

The letter at the heart of the controversy was co-signed by more than 30 Harvard student groups. "We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence," the letter read.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has been one of the loudest voices leading the backlash against the organizations that signed the letter. He called on Harvard to release the names of students whose groups co-signed the letter so that CEOs would not "inadvertently hire any of their members."

The Harvard Crimson reported that at least four websites have doxxed students by publishing their names, hometowns, photos, and social media profiles online.

Read the original article on Business Insider