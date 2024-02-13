Truck ends up in tree after dramatic crash in Southern California

Surveillance cameras captured a violent crash that left a pickup truck in a tree earlier this month.

The incident, according to Traffic News Los Angeles, occurred just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 7 at a home in the 24500 block of Stonegate Drive in West Hills.

Video of the incident shows the pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed on the neighborhood sidewalk when it drives up a sloped brick retaining wall in the homeowner’s front yard before violently crashing into the top of the tree.

Video captures driver crashing truck into tree

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but the driver reportedly fled the scene before returning a short time later and attempting, unsuccessfully, to get the truck out of the tree.

A tow truck was called to remove the truck from the tree and the homeowner’s property. Footage of the vehicle’s removal showed significant damage to both the truck and the tree.

Mountain lion seen prowling neighborhood streets in Southern California

No information was provided about how many people may have been in the vehicle or if anyone sustained any injuries during the incident.

It is also unclear if police were called and whether the driver is facing any charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.