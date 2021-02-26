A truck with a far-right militia sticker seen near the Capitol riot belongs to GOP Rep. Mary Miller's husband

Thomas Colson
·3 min read
capitol riots flag
A group of Trump protesters wave flags while standing on an armored police vehicle on the grounds of the Capitol Building in Washington DC, on January 6, 2021. Jon Cherry/Getty Images


  • A truck with a far-right militia sticker spotted at the Capitol riot belongs to Rep. Mary Miller's husband, according to a report.

  • The truck bearing a Three Percenter sticker was spotted during the January 6 riot.

  • Chris Miller, Rep. Miller's husband, told the Daily Beast the truck belongs to him but denies affiliation to the group.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

A truck bearing a far-right militia sticker spotted at the Capitol on the day of the January 6 riot belongs to the husband of a new Republican member of Congress, according to a report

The truck, which had a sticker for the "Three Percenters" group attached to it was spotted near the Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection, the Daily Beast reports.

In an email to the Daily Beast, Chris Miller - the husband of GOP Rep. Mary Miller - confirmed that the truck belonged to him but denied affiliation to the group.

"Army friend gave me decal. Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub," Miller wrote in an email to the Daily Beast Thursday.

Miller, who is member of the Illinois House of Representatives, added that he was "never" a member of the group and "didn't know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and [I] read about them."

Mary Miller Illinois GOP
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A Twitter account, @capitolhunters, which is coordinating research into the Capitol riot first highlighted the presence of the pick-up truck with the Three Percenter sticker, the Daily Beast reported.

The account noted that the truck appeared to be parked in a restricted zone outside the Capitol building which is normally inaccessible for regular traffic.

Subsequent social media users posted photographs of what appeared to be the same truck in Illinois, including one where it was carrying a "Mary Miller for Congress," sign before Miller confirmed the truck belonged to him.

Rep. Miller, who entered Congress in January, quickly drew widespread condemnation from House colleagues after she quoted Hitler at a rally of pro-Trump supporters the day before the failed January 6 insurrection.

"Hitler was right on one thing. He said whoever has the youth has the future," Miller said.

The Three Percenters are a militia movement created in 2008 which formed in response to Barack Obama's election. They have mobilized around anti-government and anti-gun regulation issues, Insider's Nicole Einbinder reported.

At least one Three Percenter was arrested over their alleged participation in the Capitol riot on January 6, the BBC reported.

While the group insists it is not a militia, the outlet Mother Jones reported that some of its members view themselves as the de facto armed wing of the Trump revolution.

The Three Percenters gained notoriety after members who identified themselves as part of the group were photographed wearing combat gear as the notorious "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers press acting Capitol Police chief on January 6 preparations

    The Capitol Police remain on high alert as extremist group chatter threatens violence against lawmakers at President Biden's upcoming address to Congress.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Lady Gaga, Queen, Prince Harry

    Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA; Queen Elizabeth II says COVID-19 vaccine is quick, painless and helps others; Prince Harry raps "Fresh Prince," says he didn't walk away. (Feb. 26)

  • Three Percenter Truck at Capitol on Jan. 6 Belongs to Hitler-Quoting Rep’s Husband

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA pickup truck parked at the United States Capitol and bearing a Three Percenter militia sticker on the day of the Jan. 6 riot belongs to the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler a day earlier.Researchers on Twitter first noticed the Ford pickup truck with the far-right militia’s decal parked on the Capitol grounds in footage posted to social media and taken by CBS News.The presence of a vehicle with a militia decal so close to the Capitol, inaccessible to normal vehicle traffic, raised questions about how it got there—and whether it belonged to any of the hundreds of suspects involved in the deadly riot.But in an email to The Daily Beast, Chris Miller, Rep. Miller’s husband and a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.Mitch McConnell Says He’ll Support Trump in 2024 After Blaming Him for Capitol Riot“Army friend gave me decal. Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub,” Miller wrote in an email late Thursday. He says he “never was member” of the militia and “didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.” A request for comment to the office of U.S. Rep. Miller was not returned prior to publication.The link between the truck and Rep. Miller was first reported on Twitter on Thursday by the @capitolhunters account, which is organizing research about rioters seen in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from a large community of volunteers reviewing thousands of hours of footage.The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3PSource: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg— Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 A pickup truck with the same make, model, color, and Illinois plate number as the one at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is also visible in a July 2020 photo carrying Mary Miller for Congress banners during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. That same day, Rep. Miller’s Facebook page posted a picture of what appeared to be the same truck with the same Trump-Pence and Mary Miller for Congress banners attached to the same PVC pipe frame as she campaigned in the towns of Mattoon, Sullivan, Herrick, and Moweaqua.https://www.facebook.com/BaileyforIllinois/photos/888345101571058Previously, the Millers have proudly posted pictures of the same model of Ford pickup truck, often emblazoned with the same stickers—like “herd quitter” and Guns Save Life, a website affiliated with an Illinois-based gun rights group—as the truck at the Capitol bore on Jan. 6. In at least one case, before Chris Miller’s election to the State House in 2018, the truck in question had a different license plate.The couple have appeared with that truck at campaign events, sometimes with the vehicle plastered in pictures of their faces or “taxpayers lives matter” posters. The license plate of the vehicle at the Capitol on Jan. 6—registered to Illinois, but with a drawing of the state’s Capitol building—appears to be a design reserved for Illinois politicians, like Chris Miller, who took office in 2019.The Three Percenter decal may have been a relatively new addition to the car, as it was not visible in images from this summer.https://www.facebook.com/ChrisMillerForStateRep/photos/2438928539529305Elected last November, Mary Miller, a Republican, is perhaps best known for speaking at a “Moms for America” rally in front of the Capitol one day before the riot. “Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the crowd. She later apologized for the remarks and said “some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs.”Militia groups have garnered new attention from law enforcement given the number of members arrested and charged with riot-related crimes since Jan. 6. Robert Gieswein, an alleged rioter identified by The Daily Beast who’s visible in footage of the first rioters to break into the Capitol, "appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters," according to an FBI affidavit filed in the court case against him.The group, which first formed in 2008, is part of a loose network of “anti-government extremists” who liken their crusade against the U.S. government to that of Revolutionary War-era patriots, according to the Anti Defamation League. Their name comes from the false claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in that war.Ties between militia groups and Congress have also come under greater scrutiny after some lawmakers suggested their colleagues may have played a role in the riot. Rep. Steve Cohen pointedly claimed that U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert led a “large” tour through the Capitol shortly before the riot. Boebert said she gave no tours to anyone outside her family at the time and there is no evidence as yet that any of the rioters benefited from inside help.Boebert has, however, been criticized for her links to militia groups after she posed for a picture at a December 2019 gun rights rally where rally-goers flashed Three Percenter hand signs.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief denies her department failed to heed intel warnings

    The acting Capitol Police chief on Thursday strongly denied that her department failed to heed intelligence reports ahead of the Jan. 6 attack warning of potential violence. In her opening statement to a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing investigating security failures, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman addressed new focus on questions about intelligence failures that have triggered finger-pointing over who was responsible, saying nothing warned of something so overwhelming. "The department was not ignorant of intelligence, indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the 6th," Pittman said.

  • Fed’s Bostic Says Labor Market Crisis, Not GDP, Is Focus of Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- While U.S. growth is recovering quicker than expected amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is focused on supporting the labor market that is still in crisis after losing 10 million jobs, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.The remarks, from a voting member of the central bank’s policy setting committee this year, reinforce the message that the Fed is not close to tightening policy even as the economy rebounds.“Just to remind you, our mandate is full employment,” Bostic said Thursday during a virtual speech to the bank’s banking conference. “It’s not full GDP. It is not the size of GDP. So this disparity is something that is important and something we are going to have to continue to watch closely.”The size of the U.S. economy measured by gross domestic product is down about 2.5% below its level of 2019, while employment is down about 6%, Bostic said, noting “the recovery is really in a rough patch.”Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the nation was still a “long way” from the Fed’s goals for full employment and price stability, signaling the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for some time despite hopes for a strong economy later this year as vaccinations spread.That message has been repeatedly reinforced by other policy makers, including the sometimes-hawkish Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, who said in separate remarks Thursday that “it is too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given continued elevated unemployment, below-target inflation, and the uncertainties surrounding the outlook.”Uneven RecoveryThe burden of the pandemic has fallen most heavily on the poorest communities and women, more of whom have left the workforce than men as families struggle with childcare while schools remain closed due to the virus.The pace of the recovery depends largely on the course of the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinations, Bostic said, noting that labor market progress has stalled in the past few months as the pandemic has spread.“The risk is disproportionately falling on those who are most vulnerable,” Bostic said. “Recovery might feel like it is very present for many of us. For those at the bottom of the income distribution, they are still in deep crisis.”Minorities made impressive gains toward the end of the 10-year recovery from the 2007-2009 recession, yet “the Covid recession has fully reversed the labor market progress that African Americans have made late in the recovery from the Great Recession,” the Atlanta Fed chief said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yankee Stadium, Other Sports Venues Can Be Arenas to Defeat the Pandemic

    Today’s guest columnists are Doug Behar, senior vice president of stadium operations for the New York Yankees, and Dr. Allen Hershkowitz, environmental science adviser to the New York Yankees. Not since World War II has the sports industry faced a greater threat to its financial viability and operations. Now, as then, all sports organizations must […]

  • UK top court says IS schoolgirl can't return

    The UK’s top court has unanimously ruled that a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return.The Supreme Court said on Friday (February 26) Shamima Begum cannot come back to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk.She left London in 2015 when she was 15 years old and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends, where she married an IS fighter. Since that time she gave birth to three children, all of them died.Now aged 21, Begum is being held in a detention camp in Syria.President of the UK Supreme Court Robert Reed said on Friday "The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public".It was stated that Begum can still pursue her appeal against the revoking of her citizenship, but she cannot do that in Britain.This decision overturns a ruling made by the Court of Appeal last year saying she could only have a fair appeal if she were allowed back to the UK.The case has provoked heated debate in Britain, pitting those who say she gave up her right to citizenship by traveling to join IS against those, including Human Rights groups who argue she should not be left stateless but rather face trial in Britain.

  • Reflecting on Texas power outage, ERCOT CEO says he wouldn’t do anything differently

    Committees in both the House and Senate are meeting to investigate last week’s winter storm and outages.

  • Gaga’s dogs stolen

    Los Angeles police are searching for the robbers who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her two French bulldogs. ABC's Andrea Fujii reports.

  • The Latest: New Orleans loosens some virus restrictions

    New Orleans’ mayor says coronavirus pandemic restrictions are being relaxed, starting Friday. New Orleans’ changes bring city guidelines closer to the state’s, the city says. New Orleans has averaged around 50 new cases a day with less than 2% of tests indicating infection.

  • Once the mainstream model, Michigan GOP embraces right wing

    Josh Venable, a longtime Michigan GOP operative and chief of staff to former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, can trace the arc of the state's Republican Party clearly. “This was the state where to be Republican was defined by Gerald Ford and George Romney,” Venable said, referring to the moderate former president and former governor. Now, he said, it's defined by Mike Shirkey, the state Senate majority leader who was overheard calling the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot a “hoax"; Meshawn Maddock, the new co-chair of the state party who backed former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud; and the Proud Boys.

  • Letters to the Editor: These readers felt something would go wrong Jan. 6. Why didn't Capitol police?

    Readers who say they were worried about violence in Washington before Jan. 6 wonder why Capitol police were so unprepared.

  • Vaccine rollout: People aged 40-49 to receive Covid jab next, rather than just teachers or police

    Government advisers conclude targeting of certain professions would be more complex to deliver and may slow UK’s campaign

  • McCarthy won't say whether he'll get involved in a primary race against Liz Cheney

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday declined to say whether he would get involved in a primary race against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) when asked by reporters during a weekly press conference.Why it matters: Tensions between the two House leaders highlight fractures in the Republican Party that will be on full display as the party struggles to define itself in the post-Trump era.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Liz hasn't asked me," McCarthy said when a reporter asked whether he'd defend Cheney in a primary challenge.Background: Cheney received intense scrutiny after voting to impeach former President Trump, including from state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who announced he plans to run against Cheney in the 2022 primary. Cheney also faced backlash from her own conference. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) flew to Cheney's home state to rally against the third-ranking Republican House member.House Republicans lobbied to remove Cheney from her position, but the measure was defeated. Members voted 145-61 to keep Cheney as chair of the GOP conference. Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski founded a political group to raise money to run a primary challenge against Cheney.Of note: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) came to Cheney's defense after her impeachment vote, CNN reported."Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them," McConnell said. "She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 3.1% higher as of 3:16 p.m. in London, taking gains this year to 20% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). The carrier said it had recognized impairment losses of 12.8 billion kroner on the terminated aircraft purchase contracts, which drove up the loss. The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week. Bankrupt Norwegian Air Near Deal to End Airbus Jet DeliveriesNorwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with details of Norwegian impairment on jet purchase cancellation in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldberg: My wife is vaccinated. I'm not. Welcome to the new world of haves and have-nots

    She'll soon be able to traipse off to a restaurant or a rave or a national insurrection, while I'll still be cowering at home hiding from the virus.

  • McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who excoriated former President Donald Trump over the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot less than two weeks ago, said on Thursday that he would "absolutely" vote for Trump if he became the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. McConnell, who Trump blasted last week as "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," said he expects to see an open contest for the Republican White House nomination in 2024 but showed no hesitation in backing Trump when asked whether he would vote for him as nominee.

  • China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

    The ruling Communist Party is celebrating the official end of extreme poverty in China with a propaganda campaign that praises President Xi Jinping’s role, part of efforts to cement his image as a history-making leader who is reclaiming his country’s rightful place as a global power. The propaganda apparatus has been linking national successes to Xi, including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and December’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks. The party announced in November, with little fanfare, that China no longer had anyone in extreme poverty.

  • Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

    The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash. "Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital's Twitter account.

  • ‘Help Me!’: Disturbing Video Shows Moment Thieves Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

    Reuters/Saul LoebThieves have shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs, a representative from her team has confirmed to People magazine.The shooting took place in West Hollywood late on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that a 30-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital. The dog walker was identified as Ryan Fischer by ABC7. He was reportedly alert and communicative while being treated at the scene, and is now recovering well, CNN reported Thursday. The singer is “extremely upset” and is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of Koji and Gustav “no questions” asked, according to TMZ. A third dog, Asia, managed to escape and is now with a member of Lady Gaga’s team. Anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.Disturbing home security footage obtained by TMZ shows a white car pulling up alongside Fischer as he’s walking the three dogs. Two suspects swiftly jump out of the backseat and surround Fischer. One appears to brandish a gun and says, “Give it up.”Fischer refuses and falls to the ground screaming “no” and “help me.” After wrestling with his attackers, he appears to get back on his feet and run away when a single shot rings out. He collapses, yelling that he has been shot in the chest.The thieves hurriedly grab two of the yelping dogs before the sedan drives off. Asia, the dog that was left behind, runs over to Fischer.“I’ve been shot,” he yells. “Help me! I’m bleeding out. They shot me in my [inaudible] heart. They stole two dogs. Oh my god. Please help me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Neighbors say they contacted 911 and rushed over to help. Even while injured, Fischer was concerned for the dogs, repeatedly stating they had been stolen and that they belonged to Lady Gaga.TMZ noted Lady Gaga wanted the video to be released in hopes it would identify the thieves and safely bring home her pets.The shooting began right before 10 p.m. ABC7 footage from the scene shows Fischer dressed in shorts lying on the pavement cradling Asia while first responders attended to him. Police were seen swaddling Asia in a blanket before Lady Gaga’s bodyguard retrieved the pet, reported TMZ. Police are searching for at least one male suspect, who is believed to have used a semi-automatic handgun and was last seen fleeing northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard Avenue in a white vehicle.The case is now being handled by the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, which often oversees high-profile investigations. They are treating the case as an “assault with a deadly weapon,” a police spokesperson confirmed.Lady Gaga is currently in Rome where she is filming Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci. Her father Joe Germanotta described Fischer as a friend of the family.“Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustav are not harmed,” he told Fox News. He then pleaded for help to “catch these creeps,” adding “shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong.”Officials said it was too early in the investigation to know if the dogs were specifically targeted in the attack. French bulldogs are very popular pets and puppies can cost as much as $10,000, depending on their pedigree.Lady Gaga’s team was not immediately available for further comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.