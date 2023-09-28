Driver issued multiple summonses after truck gets wedged inside tunnel
MTA officials had to dismantle the truck in order to remove it from the tunnel.
MTA officials had to dismantle the truck in order to remove it from the tunnel.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
"Buy something because you want it and it makes you feel something." The post Fashion creator explains why people should ‘just buy pretty things’ to improve personal style appeared first on In The Know.
The console release of Cities: Skylines II has been delayed to spring 2024 and the game's PC specs are now slightly more demanding.
A recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 41% of Americans believe COVID is more severe than the flu, while 34% think COVID and the flu are about the same and 7% say the flu is more severe.
Fitbit has launched the new Charge 6 fitness tracker for $160. The new fitness tracker will integrate more Google Apps and smart integration.
Netflix just held its first-ever DROP 01 animation event, spotlighting future series like Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, and a new season of Sonic Prime. The streaming service released trailers for just about everything.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
The long wait for the Grenadier is almost over for Americans, as the hardcore off-road SUV has finally entered production at Ineos' European factory.
Inundated with wires? The genius gizmos can help restore order: 'Untangle your life.'
Officials in Louisiana are warning that saltwater coming up from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the availability of safe drinking water for millions of people along the Mississippi River.
"If you see your local baristas struggling, it’s the dome lids."
Shared one fan: 'Always leaves my feet looking fresh and not ugly.'
2024 Toyota Tacoma Canada-market order guide leaks. Another leak says new Tacoma production won't start until December.
Agility Robotics will soon be able to make 10,000 bipedal humanoid robots per year. When I spoke with Agility CEO Damion Shelton and CTO Melonee Wise onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco last week, they also claimed that the company is creating jobs rather than taking them from humans. “If you start with an environment that was designed for people, a robot that can move easily through that environment would end up with arms and legs," says Shelton, explaining why Digit has a pair of arms and legs in order to be effective at its warehousing tasks.
Cyberpunk 2077's developer has apologized for dialog and graffiti inserted in the Ukrainian version of the 2.0 update that's critical of Russia's invasion of the country.
Former teen star, shattered by public and tabloid treatment, hopes harsh reality show experience heals her and makes her stronger.
Use Yahoo's exclusive code at checkout to score the popular callus-buster for 50% off.
For those who prefer their off-roading after sunset or before dawn, the AutoSaver88 50-inch Curved LED Light Bar is a standout deal at just $91.20
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have required a human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving truck operated on public roads in the state. The win for the autonomous trucking industry comes after the California Senate passed the bill in mid-September. The bill would have effectively banned driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks from operating in the way they were designed.