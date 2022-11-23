Truck hauled large amount of pot, sheriff's office says

Nov. 22—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Investigators found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer from California that they stopped on Interstate 85 on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office's Highway Criminal Interdiction Team stopped the Freighliner truck in the Archdale area, and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs, the sheriff's office said. A search of the truck found about 230 pounds of marijuana.

Da Hu, 31, of California and Hailiang Hu, 31, of California were arrested and charged with felony trafficking in marijuana. Bond for each was set at $200,000.