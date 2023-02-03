After truck hits his foot, Macon man seated in parking space bashes truck with pitchfork

A man sitting beneath a “no loitering” sign was reportedly seated in a parking space for automobiles outside the Subway sandwich shop one day near the Kroger on North Avenue in east Macon.

Then a Dodge Ram pickup wheeled in to park.

According to a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s account of the episode, the truck accidentally struck the man’s foot.

The man, 32, was not seriously hurt.

He was, however, apparently enraged.

The incident happened in late July.

The man wasn’t jailed until Jan. 5, but a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault and other charges described his alleged outburst.

After his foot was hit by the truck, the man was said to have grabbed a pitchfork from the bed of the truck and smashed the Dodge’s front and rear windows.

The warrant said the truck’s driver did not see the man until the man “jumped up off the ground” and tried to open the driver’s door. The enraged man was also accused of punching the driver in the face.

Dispatches: Someone at Shady Oaks Mobile Home Community along Georgia Highway 42 a few miles south of Forsyth called the cops Jan. 13 about an allegedly disorderly man “causing a scene” and firing gunshots at their dwellings. A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy later noticed the man was “extremely intoxicated” but had not been shooting. He had been banging on a well pump with a hammer. . . . An allegedly drunken 41-year-old man who lives on Juliette Road in eastern Monroe was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Jan. 19 after his father reported he was yelling and screaming because the father refused to give him the keys to his Firebird or drive him to buy booze.