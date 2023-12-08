Truck hits Route 318 bridge over I-376, section to be removed

Dec. 7—SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A damaged section of the Route 318 bridge over Interstate 376 will have to be replaced after a truck struck it Thursday morning.

The accident was reported to Mercer County 911 at 10:51 a.m., and it involved a roll-off truck striking the Route 318 overpass while traveling eastbound on I-376.

Although the truck wasn't carrying a roll-off container at the time of the accident, the truck's hydraulic bed was raised and hit the bridge as the truck drove underneath, Shenango Township police Chief Jason Newton said.

The raised bed ripped through two support beams and damaged a third, then penetrated a couple feet through Route 318 itself, leaving only two of the bridge's five support beams unaffected.

The bed eventually separated from the truck completely, Newton said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Shenango Township's ambulance service was the first to arrive at the scene. The truck's driver was severely injured and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, Shenango Township fire Chief Justin Barnes said.

Barnes said police immediately contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Mercer County Emergency Management Agency. Pennsylvania state police out of the Lawrence County barracks are handling the investigation, Newton said.

"Our guys did a fantastic job of rendering aid to the driver and getting the roads closed off," Newton said.

The Route 318 bridge was closed, and eastbound traffic on I-376 was diverted through the nearby off- and on-ramps instead of driving underneath the damaged bridge.

The eastbound lane at the intersection of Route 318, or Main Street, and Sharon Road in West Middlesex was also temporarily closed to help reduce the flow of traffic toward the bridge, Newton said.

According to PennDOT's information, the 218-foot bridge over I-376 was built in 1966. Prior to the crash, the bridge was rated in "fair condition" and was used by an average of about 3,200 vehicles daily.

After PennDOT's crews were able to inspect the scene and the roll-off truck was removed, the decision was made to remove the bridge's damaged section. This would allow eastbound traffic on I-376 to resume unimpeded, PennDOT spokesperson Jill Harry said.

PennDOT officials sought and received emergency approval from Harrisburg on Thursday, allowing a contractor to be hired quickly to remove the damaged bridge section compared to the normal bidding process for construction projects, Harry said.

Mekis Construction, of Fenelton, was contracted for the job. Construction crews began bringing their equipment to the site Thursday evening, with demolition work expected to begin this morning (Friday), Harry said.

"Typically for an emergency like this, the crews will work 24/7, and they'll only pause if there's bad weather," Harry said.

PennDOT officials hope to have the bridge's damaged section removed in about a week. Eastbound traffic can then resume traveling underneath the bridge, Harry said.

However, PennDOT officials will then have to determine whether to simply replace the bridge's missing section, or replace the entire bridge, Harry said.

Both Newton and Barnes said they heard anecdotally that the bridge could be closed for several months.

Harry said an estimate could not be given on how long reopening the bridge will take until officials have decided how to move forward.

In the meantime, traffic that would normally use the Route 318 bridge will have to follow a detour posted using Route 18 and I-376 westbound, PennDOT's information states.

That detour could create an issue for first responders traveling from one side of Shenango Township to the other, since the closed Route 318 bridge will add about five or six minutes to the response times for police, fire or EMS, Newton said.

However, emergency responders already have experience planning around detours from when the viaduct on Main Street over the Shenango River in West Middlesex was replaced. The viaduct itself was completed in 2018, with additional landscaping and sidewalks completed in 2019.

"It's something that we're just going to have to deal with," Newton said of the detours.

Newton also encouraged residents in the area to add an extra five to 10 minutes onto their travel times, especially once snow starts falling this winter.

Barnes agreed, and said motorists should take extra precaution.

"We need everybody to be cautious and courteous around the detours," Barnes said.

A similar accident took place a couple miles away in 2015, when the raised bed of a roll-off truck traveling on Route 718 accidentally struck the Interstate 80 underpass.

The driver told police he did not realize the truck's bed was raised and a sensor alarm never sounded, according to a 2015 edition of The Herald. That bridge was not damaged as heavily as the one in Thursday's accident.

