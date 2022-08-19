Truck hits woman sitting in a driveway, NC cops say. Now, man charged in deadly crash

A truck hit a woman in a North Carolina driveway — and now the driver is charged in the deadly crash, officials said.

Police were called to a Charlotte-area home and saw a truck turn into a driveway on Aug. 13. At the time, the man behind the wheel apparently didn’t see that 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun was sitting on the pavement, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

“Officers tried to alert the driver of the truck that Calhoun was sitting on the driveway and get him to stop,” police wrote in an Aug. 18 news release. “The truck continued driving on the driveway, failed to stop, and struck Calhoun.”

Calhoun was taken to a hospital, where she died from crash-related injuries on Aug. 17. She lived in Gastonia, roughly 20 miles west of Charlotte.

Now, days after the wreck, a 53-year-old Gastonia man is facing multiple charges. Officers in their release didn’t list attorney information for the suspect, identified as Ray Charles Weber.

Officials reported the crash at about 6:15 p.m. on Davis Park Road. Police were initially called to a potential assault and said they continued to investigate that allegation as of Aug. 18.

“Weber was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI and reckless driving,” police wrote. “After Calhoun’s death (on Aug. 17), officers obtained an arrest warrant for Weber charging him with death by motor vehicle and other charges.”

He was taken to the Gaston County jail and given a $500,000 bond, officials said.

