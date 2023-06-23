Truck’s ice cream machine had much more than frozen treats, border officials say

A man was detained at the Mexico-U.S. border when he tried smuggling 146 pounds of cocaine into Texas, officials say.

The 43-year-old Mexican man tried hiding the illicit drugs in an ice cream machine, but a canine unit picked up the scent, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border officials said the accused drug smuggler attempted to cross the border June 19 in a Ford F-150. In the back of the truck was an ice cream machine, which contained 56 bundles of cocaine hidden within its walls, officials said.

The drugs were seized after an X-ray scan of the vehicle and a canine search, according to border patrol.

The Mexican man will face charges in Texas, officials said

The drugs are worth an estimated $1.2 million, according to ABC News.

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk however seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant,” said Luis Mejia, the acting CBP El Paso port director.

