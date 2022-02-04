Truck jackknifed on icy Interstate 35 in Texas

AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was driving through icy conditions on Interstate 35 southbound when he passed by a truck jackknifed to the side northbound in Forreston, Texas, on Feb. 4.

