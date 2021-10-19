Truck jumpers risking lives to reach Britain
A number of young migrants from Sudan who escaped war in their country have been waiting at the French port of Calais, trying to jump onto moving trucks bound for Britain. (Oct. 19)
A number of young migrants from Sudan who escaped war in their country have been waiting at the French port of Calais, trying to jump onto moving trucks bound for Britain. (Oct. 19)
Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.
The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death
Angelina Jolie plays Thena — a warrior with immense strength, speed and stamina — in Eternals
Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Mac Jones has taken a beating this season.
I'm a culinary expert who loves the wholesale retailer but there are some things I never get at Costco, like fruit, frozen salmon, and bread crumbs
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
It’s just the latest fan incident at Bank of America Stadium to go viral.
Rousey used Instagram to call attention to the stigma around breastfeeding.
Eduardo Rodriguez was admonished by Alex Cora for mocking Carlos Correa with a point to his wrist in Game 3, but what did the Astros star think of it? John Tomase has the scoop from Fenway Park.
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.
Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag
“Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”
The deposition concerns a 2015 lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were hit by members of Trump's security detail while at Trump Tower.
In CNN's docuseries Diana, royal experts discuss a 'Mean Girls' moment when Camilla Parker Bowles left a note for Princess Diana before her wedding to Charles.
People felt the mother was picking sides in the family.
The Patriots head coach didn't want to answer this question, at all.
In a brutal bye week, you can't keep waiting for struggling players to deliver. It's time to make some tough drops. Jennifer Eakins is here to help with a list of Week 7 cut candidates.