A truck killed a pedestrian, dragged victim 4 miles or more in north Fresno, police say

Officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Fresno in which a person was dragged for four miles or more on Friday, according to police.

A 911 caller reported suspicious behavior about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn near Cornelia Avenue and Golden State Boulevard, where police arrived to find a person dead, Lt. Brian Valles said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they determined the driver of a full-sized truck struck and pedestrian and did not stop, dragging the person for multiple miles.

Valles said the victim’s body was too badly damaged for police to be able to say the age or gender of the person.

The trail of evidence led police back to the area of Herndon and Milburn avenues, he said, but may have begun even further away.

Police described the truck involved in the hit-and-run to be red and possibly a “quad cab” with significant damage to the front end.

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver and dragged in an incident that ended at Cornelia Avenue and Golden State Boulevard near West Shaw Avenue on Friday, May 13, 2022, according to Fresno police.

