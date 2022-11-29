Truck kills man in a wheelchair, and Miami-Dade police have update on hit-and-run case

Detectives are one step closer to solving a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in a wheelchair.

Miami-Dade police confirmed to the Miami Herald on Tuesday that investigators have identified the 18-wheeler’s driver and the trucking company involved in last week’s crash in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street.

The driver left the scene. Police haven’t released the identity of the driver or the name of the company.

The victim, identified by relatives as 60-year-old Oswaldo Rojas, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he was taken after the Nov. 22 crash, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Investigators told WTVJ-NBC 6 and WSVN-Channel 7 that Rojas was sideswiped by the 18-wheeler and that there’s a chance the driver didn’t realize he struck him. Police haven’t disclosed any arrests.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” police said in an email to the Miami Herald.

