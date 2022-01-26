Truck lodged under tractor-trailer in crash that killed Cape Charles man: Police

Virginia State Police said a Northampton County man died in a Tuesday collision on Route 13.

Troopers were called to the incident just before 5 p.m. A 2017 Volvo tractor trailer leaving the Royal Farms parking lot at 29214 Lankford Highway crossed the southbound lanes to merge into the northbound lanes of Route 13 when it was hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to police.

The Chevrolet driver, 60-year-old John David Eatherly of Cape Charles, was headed south on Route 13 and drove into the trailer portion of the Volvo semi truck, causing the Silverado to become lodged under the tractor trailer.

Police said Eatherly was the pickup truck's only occupant and died on impact.

More: Suspect charged with first- and second-degree murder in West Ocean City motel homicide

More: Family of Brandon Roberts files federal lawsuit claiming wrongful death by Milford police

The tractor trailer had to be lifted off the vehicle because of the severity of the crash. The semi truck driver had a seatbelt on at the time of the incident and was not injured.

State police reconstruction units responded to the scene along with motor carrier units to examine the commercial truck. The Virginia Department of Transportation detoured traffic around the crash and the road reopened around 10:50 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Cape Charles man died in crash that lodged his truck under a tractor