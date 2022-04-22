AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain woes hit truck orders

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen at the Volvo Trucks plant outside Kaluga
Niklas Pollard
·2 min read

By Niklas Pollard

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a surprise rise in first-quarter core earnings on Friday, as it juggled strong market demand with a strained supply chain that put a cap on its ability to fill up order books.

The rival of Germany's Daimler Truck and Traton also said it expected supplies of components to stay unstable with more disruptions and stoppages of production expected to hamper its business.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 12.68 billion Swedish crowns ($1.33 billion) from 11.82 billion a year ago, well ahead of the 10.55 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The results excluded a previously announced provision related to the war in Ukraine.

Heavy-duty truck makers have been grappling with global shortages of components, such as semiconductors, and a lack of freight capacity since market demand began to recover from the initial pandemic shock.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation, has since further clouded the outlook for supply chains and diesel fuels, and seen Western manufacturers such as Volvo cut production and sales in Russia.

"We have had extra costs due to the supply chain disruptions as well as higher costs for material and have worked proactively with price management to mitigate them," Volvo Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

"We expect that the inflationary pressure will continue."

Adding to frustrations over the supply chain problems, which forced vehicle makers to limit output in the quarter, demand for trucks has been strong across most major markets, leaving the pain one of both higher costs and missed sales.

"We have large order books and delivery times are long, and this has made us restrictive with order slotting, which affected order intake negatively," Lundstedt said.

"We are doing everything we can to reduce the long lead times to our customers."

Hobbled by the supply constraints, Volvo said order bookings of its trucks, sold under brands such as Mack and Renault as well as its own name, tumbled 47% year-on-year in the first quarter, while it kept unchanged forecasts for the European and North American truck markets.

($1=9.4982 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by Supantha Mukherjee, Clarence Fernandez and Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Renault Q1 sales dented by Ukraine conflict, semiconductor crisis

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, posted lower first-quarter revenues due to the war in Ukraine and a semiconductor shortage, partially offset by higher prices and rising electric vehicle (EV) sales. Excluding the activities of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, it stood at 8.9 billion euros, down by 1.1%. The drop in revenue came as the French car maker's sales fell more than 17% versus the first quarter of 2021 to 552,000 vehicles, the lowest quarterly sales since during the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

  • Industrial output in Shanghai falls for first time in 2 years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Industrial output in Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped in March, the first monthly decline in two years, after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, a city official said on Friday. Industrial production dropped by 7.5% year-on-year, Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai's economic planning agency, said at a press conference. The city's industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8% on a year earlier, Wu said.

  • Japan banks target growth in cooling U.S. high-yield debt market

    When Japan's biggest banks helped finance a $34 billion deal last year for medical supply maker Medline, one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the financial crisis, the famously cautious lenders signalled their ambitions in riskier, and more lucrative, low-grade U.S. debt. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, eagerly hunting yield abroad after years of zero rates at home, have beefed up U.S. operations and are now targeting business there lending to lower-rated borrowers and underwriting junk bonds. But their timing - when interest rates are rising and the high-yield debt market is slowing - means they will face increasing risks and dwindling opportunities, testing their staying power.

  • Bain-Backed Chindata Fielding Preliminary Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese data center company backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has received preliminary takeover interest from other firms in the industry, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods

  • Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

    Germany's industrial heavyweights are teaming up to retrain workers in areas such as software and logistics to fill a growing skills gap and avoid layoffs among workers of all ages as the economy shifts to clean energy and online shopping. More than 36 major companies, ranging from auto suppliers such as Continental and Bosch to industrial firms BASF and Siemens, have agreed to coordinate on redundancies at one firm and vacancies at another, training workers to move directly from job to job.

  • PBOC Governor Signals Policy Caution With Focus on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereChina’s central bank governor stressed the importance of keeping infl

  • Analysis-Dollar's rally may be nearing 'tipping point' as Fed readies big hikes

    A months-long rally in the dollar may be reaching its peak as the Federal Reserve gears up to deploy more interest rate hikes, according to the currency's trading patterns in past tightening cycles. The dollar has risen around 7% against a basket of currencies in the past year to its highest level since March 2020, boosted in part by expectations the Fed is ready to employ robust rate hikes to tame the worst inflation in nearly 40 years. Those gains are largely consistent with the dollar's behavior during the last four rate hike cycles, which has seen the U.S. currency climb an average of 2.2% in the 12 months before the central bank started raising interest rates.

  • Intuitive Surgical Beats First-Quarter Goals As Elective Procedures Rebound

    Robotic surgery giant Intuitive Surgical late Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for the first quarter as elective surgeries rebounded.

  • Why the price of gold is heading for a 'modest new all-time high': Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher refinery utilization rates and a rebound in fuel demand aid Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q1.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • AT&T tops subscriber expectations as it doubles down on telecoms

    AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.