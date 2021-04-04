Truck owner behind deadly Taiwan railway crash apologizes

  In this image taken from video, Lee Yi-hsiang, the driver of the truck that caused the train accident on Saturday, offers a public apology as he is led by police Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Hualien, Taiwan. Lee's truck slid into the path of an oncoming train, causing Taiwan's worst railway accident in decades that which killed dozens of people, and injuring hundreds more. (EBC via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, Lee Yi-hsiang, the driver of the truck that caused the train accident on Saturday, offers a public apology as he is led by police Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Hualien, Taiwan. Lee's truck slid into the path of an oncoming train, causing Taiwan's worst railway accident in decades that which killed dozens of people, and injuring hundreds more. (EBC via AP)
  In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits those injured in Friday's train derailment at a near by hospital in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing dozens and injuring more.(Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
  A distressed woman is carried away as families mourn for the victims in a train accident near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • The families of the victims in a train crash cry as they mourn near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  A worker stands in front of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Rescue workers remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Taiwan Train Accident

In this image taken from video, Lee Yi-hsiang, the driver of the truck that caused the train accident on Saturday, offers a public apology as he is led by police Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Hualien, Taiwan. Lee's truck slid into the path of an oncoming train, causing Taiwan's worst railway accident in decades that which killed dozens of people, and injuring hundreds more. (EBC via AP)
HUIZHONG WU
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan's worst rail accident in decades, killing 48 people, apologized in tears while being led away from his home by police on Sunday. The unmanned truck’s emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government’s disaster relief center.

An investigation is underway as to how exactly Lee Yi-Hsiang's vehicle slid down onto the tracks Friday from a nearby construction site on the mountainous coast of eastern Hualien county. The truck was hit by a passenger train carrying 494 people, which derailed just before entering a tunnel, crushing many passengers inside the mangled train carriages.

The death toll was revised down to 48 on Sunday, after rescuers initially said 51, then 50 people were killed. The changes came after some body parts were found to belong to one individual, a spokesperson for the Central Emergency Operation Center said. At least 198 people were injured.

“I have caused a serious accident on the Taiwan Railway Administrations' Taroko train number 480 during this year's Tomb Sweeping Holidays, causing deaths and injuries, to this I express my remorse and my sincerest apologies,” said Lee, who is also the construction site's manager, his words muffled by a face mask and by emotion. “I will cooperate with the authorities' investigation fully, and take responsibility.”

Prosecutors in Hualien county previously said they were seeking an arrest warrant for the truck’s owner, who was questioned along with several others.

The Hualien district court initially allowed Lee to post bail of 500,000 new Taiwan dollars (US$17,516), but that decision was reversed Sunday when a higher court in Hualien rescinded the lower court's decision to allow bail, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

Train travel is popular during Taiwan’s four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday, when families often return to their home towns to pay respects at the gravesites of their elders. It's also an opportunity to take a vacation.

Taiwan is a mountainous island, and most of its 24 million people live in the flatlands along the northern and western coasts that are home to most of the island’s farmland, biggest cities and high-tech industries. The lightly populated east where the crash happened is popular as a tourist destination, and the railway line is known for its beautiful natural scenery.

  • Site manager, Taiwan minister accept responsibility for train crash

    HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) -The manager of a construction site whose truck slid onto rail tracks causing a catastrophic train crash in Taiwan accepted responsibility for the disaster on Sunday, as did the transport minister, although his offer to resign was rejected for now. In the island's worst rail accident in seven decades, 50 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.

  • Taiwan seeks arrest warrant for train crash suspect

    As Taiwan investigates its deadliest rail disaster in decades, prosecutors there have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused the accident.The crash occurred on Friday after an express train hit the truck, which had slid down a bank from a nearby construction site onto the track.At least 50 people were killed, including a driver.The manager of the construction site is suspected of failing to properly engage the truck's brakes.The train, which was en route from the Taiwanese capital Taipei to the east coast city of Taitung, was carrying almost 500 people when it crashed into the truck and derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train away from the site of the accident.That section was relatively undamaged, having come to a stop outside the tunnel, while the more heavily damaged sections are still mangled inside.Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visited survivors in Hualien on Saturday.The government has also ordered flags to be flown at half mast for three days in a show of mourning.

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

    Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 178. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The crash occurred just before the train entered a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

